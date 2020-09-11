Islamic duas is a spectacular mobile phone application. Basic concept of making this application is to provide all main Islamic duas on one click.

Muslims all over the world want to memorize Islamic duas for their daily life routine. These Islamic duas have very significant role in the lives of all Muslims.

Dua is actually an act of application in the court of Allah. The word dua is derived from an Arabic word meaning to call out or to summon, and Muslims regard this as a profound act of worship. Why do Muslims want purgation from Islamic duas? This can be understood from prophets (PBUH) words Dua is the very essence of worship,

Islamic duas can be beneficial for people of all ages and fields. Parents can nurture and socialize their children by teaching them and helping them to memorize all these Islamic duas. In this Islamic duas application we have included the following main Islamic duas.

These duas are Tauooz, Tasmiyah, after sneezing, for forgiveness, seeing beauty, receiving gifts, going up, going down, meeting someone, reply to salaam, before sleeping, after waking up, entering toilet, leaving toilet, before ablution, after ablution, new clothes, before eating, forgot dua, after eating, entering house, leaving house, entering mosque, leaving mosque, after prayer, for knowledge, while traveling, after azan, when angry, pain in body, facing problems, for parents, home in paradise, mishap calamity, visiting sick, for rain, visiting games, keeping fast, breaking fast and shab-e-Qadar.

