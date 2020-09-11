Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Islamic Cartoons & Muslim Duas for iOS

By Muhammad Islam Free

Developer's Description

By Muhammad Islam

Islamic duas is a spectacular mobile phone application. Basic concept of making this application is to provide all main Islamic duas on one click.

Muslims all over the world want to memorize Islamic duas for their daily life routine. These Islamic duas have very significant role in the lives of all Muslims.

Dua is actually an act of application in the court of Allah. The word dua is derived from an Arabic word meaning to call out or to summon, and Muslims regard this as a profound act of worship. Why do Muslims want purgation from Islamic duas? This can be understood from prophets (PBUH) words Dua is the very essence of worship,

Islamic duas can be beneficial for people of all ages and fields. Parents can nurture and socialize their children by teaching them and helping them to memorize all these Islamic duas. In this Islamic duas application we have included the following main Islamic duas.

These duas are Tauooz, Tasmiyah, after sneezing, for forgiveness, seeing beauty, receiving gifts, going up, going down, meeting someone, reply to salaam, before sleeping, after waking up, entering toilet, leaving toilet, before ablution, after ablution, new clothes, before eating, forgot dua, after eating, entering house, leaving house, entering mosque, leaving mosque, after prayer, for knowledge, while traveling, after azan, when angry, pain in body, facing problems, for parents, home in paradise, mishap calamity, visiting sick, for rain, visiting games, keeping fast, breaking fast and shab-e-Qadar.

Features:

Islamic duas application has an attractive layout design.

Islamic duas application is a user friendly application.

It has also Urdu translation feature

English translation feature is also provided in the Islamic duas application.

Audio facility is also included in the Islamic duas application.

In the Islamic duas application, you can adjust the text of dua according to your choice.

You can on or off the daily notification of the application as per your convenience in the Islamic duas application.

More features will be added in this application later on. Kindly download this application and share with friends.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Free
BookBuddy is a powerful book management application that gives you access to your entire book catalog, anywhere.
iOS
BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Free
Listen to a story that is professionally performed while doing something else.
iOS
Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Free
Simply Better. Easier-to-use, clean design, full control, and audio from more sources. Bookmobile provides a better experience for listening to...
iOS
Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Index Card Magic

Free
Index Card Magic - Start with index cards, organize your ideas, and share! Send out an outline, script or book - each card can become a bullet...
iOS
Index Card Magic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now