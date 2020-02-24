X

Investor's Toolbox is a vital property information App that provides valuable information anywhere, anytime. This powerful smartphone and tablet Application provides access to property ownership and characteristics, title transfer and default information, as well as comparable sales and includes the BEST turnover rate identification tool in the industry. Farms and Lists can be acquired by neighborhood or individually and the included analysis tools make this App a true winner.

NOTE: Please contact Benutech Inc at 866-887-0206 for details and to get connected.

