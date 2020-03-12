Investment Amount Limits:

After registration, investors would be able to invest up to Rs. 50,000 without paying any additional fees.

The minimum investment amount in a single borrower is Rs. 1,000 and the maximum amount is Rs. 10,000.

The overall investment limit is Rs. 50 Lakhs across all P2P lending platforms.

Investment Process:

Create Investor's Account - To begin lending, investors should first create an Investor Account by filling registration form either on the web or mobile app.

Review profiles of "Active Borrowers" - To start lending, an investor simply needs to browse the 'Active Borrowers List' and review the detailed profile of listed borrowers. Approved Loan amount, interest rate and tenure are mentioned along with the detailed profile of each borrower.

Commitment to Lend Money - Investors can select borrowers as per their risk appetite and investment preference and then make a commitment to lend money to those borrowers by clicking on the "Invest Now" button and entering "Investment Amount".

Physical Verification of borrower and Documentation - Once the loan proposal is fully funded; i2i conducts physical verification of the borrower. Post successful verification, a legally binding agreement will be signed between the investors and the borrower. (Feature available only on website)

Disbursal of Funds - Once loan agreement has been signed and physical verification process is successfully completed, investors need to transfer funds to the Escrow account for disbursal (Non-interest bearing) to complete the investment. Investors will have to add our escrow account as a beneficiary in their net banking only once. Investors can transfer funds through any of the following modes from an Indian bank NEFT, RTGS or IMPS.

Repayments and Monthly Cash Flow

Every month EMI/Due amount is auto deducted from Borrower's Bank Account to the Repayment Escrow Account of i2ifunding through the NACH mandate. The total repayment amount collected from borrowers in the Repayment Escrow Account is transferred to respective investors bank account every month on the first working day after the 10th. Subsequent collections after 10th are transferred to investors bank account on the 1st working day after the 20th and last day of the month.