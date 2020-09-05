ProsperX.com is India's 1st mutual fund bazaar that brings best Technology and Human expertise, enabling users to invest in best mutual funds online easily and with confidence.

Investors get to choose from all Mutual Fund Schemes from all Mutual Fund Companies (AMCs). You can take advice to plan your investments for free.

We understand your risk taking capability, investment capacity, your life goals, and based on that provide you with right investment strategy and a plan to execute.

We do a regular portfolio review to rebalance, increase, decrease fund allocations. This helps the Investor with best returns. Investor can make investment in Mutual Funds via Lumpsum Investment or a monthly Systematic Investment Plan i.e. SIP.

The Key Features of ProsperX:

SIP Investment Planner :

Using various inputs like Age, Amount, Investment Duration, Risk Profile get an online recommended plan instantly and start your investments in less than 2 minutes.

Tax Saving Funds:

Invest in top tax saving mutual funds (ELSS Funds) to get highest tax saving and highest returns for your investment.

Goal Planning :

Invest for your goals. Plan ahead for your child's education, child's marriage, your dream home, your dream car. Start planning to live a comfortable retirement life.

Paperless On-Boarding:

Aadhar and PAN based e-KYC with the registered Mobile Number to start your investments quickly.

Performance Tracking:

Invest in top funds, review, track & achieve your goals by keeping a tab on the real time Mutual Fund Returns provided by your portfolio of investments.

Advisor Benefit:

Our advisors continuously monitor your portfolio performance and with every periodic review push out recommendations to buy, sell, switch or continue with the mutual fund portfolio.

Safe & Secure:

We partner with Bombay Stock Exchange to complete payments, it cannot be safer than that. We use world's top class SSL certificate for all our service calls to ensure 0 data snooping.

Open Discussion Forum:

You can ask any investment related question and get answers from top advisors across the country and also read expert articles from them.

ProsperX supports all Mutual Fund Companies (AMCs) as mentioned below and an Investor can invest in any of the AMC from the given list:

1. Axis Mutual Fund

2. Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund

3. Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

4. BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

5. BOI AXA Mutual Fund

6. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

7. DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

8. DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund

9. Edelweiss Mutual Fund

10. Escorts Mutual Fund

11. Franklin Mutual Fund

12. Goldman Sachs Mutual Fund

13. HDFC Mutual Fund

14. HSBC Mutual Fund

15. Prudential Mutual Fund

16. ICICI Mutual Fund

17. IDBI Mutual Fund

18. IDFC Mutual Fund

19. IIFCL Mutual Fund

20. IIFL Mutual Fund

21. IL & FS Mutual Fund

22. Indiabulls Mutual Fund

23. Invesco Mutual Fund

24. JM Financial Mutual Fund

25. JPMorgan Mutual Fund

26. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

27. L&T Mutual Fund

28. LIC Mutual Fund

29. Mahindra Mutual Fund

30. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

31. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

32. Peerless Mutual Fund

33. PPFAS Mutual Fund

34. PRINCIPAL Mutual Fund

35. Quantum Mutual Fund

36. Reliance Mutual Fund

37. Sahara Mutual Fund

38. SBI Mutual Fund

39. Shriram Mutual Fund

40. Sundaram Mutual Fund

41. Tata Mutual Fund

42. Taurus Mutual Fund

43. Union KBC Mutual Fund

44. Union Mutual Fund

45. UTI Mutual Fund

Buy - Sell - Track all mutual fund investments at same place. There are no charges for using ProsperX. Investor can choose from top funds be it equity, debt, hybrid, multicap, sector, financial, services, IT, infrastructure etc.

ProsperX is the best top returns app for Mutual Fund Investments.

