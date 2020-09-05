Sign in to add and modify your software
ProsperX.com is India's 1st mutual fund bazaar that brings best Technology and Human expertise, enabling users to invest in best mutual funds online easily and with confidence.
Investors get to choose from all Mutual Fund Schemes from all Mutual Fund Companies (AMCs). You can take advice to plan your investments for free.
We understand your risk taking capability, investment capacity, your life goals, and based on that provide you with right investment strategy and a plan to execute.
We do a regular portfolio review to rebalance, increase, decrease fund allocations. This helps the Investor with best returns. Investor can make investment in Mutual Funds via Lumpsum Investment or a monthly Systematic Investment Plan i.e. SIP.
The Key Features of ProsperX:
SIP Investment Planner :
Using various inputs like Age, Amount, Investment Duration, Risk Profile get an online recommended plan instantly and start your investments in less than 2 minutes.
Tax Saving Funds:
Invest in top tax saving mutual funds (ELSS Funds) to get highest tax saving and highest returns for your investment.
Goal Planning :
Invest for your goals. Plan ahead for your child's education, child's marriage, your dream home, your dream car. Start planning to live a comfortable retirement life.
Paperless On-Boarding:
Aadhar and PAN based e-KYC with the registered Mobile Number to start your investments quickly.
Performance Tracking:
Invest in top funds, review, track & achieve your goals by keeping a tab on the real time Mutual Fund Returns provided by your portfolio of investments.
Advisor Benefit:
Our advisors continuously monitor your portfolio performance and with every periodic review push out recommendations to buy, sell, switch or continue with the mutual fund portfolio.
Safe & Secure:
We partner with Bombay Stock Exchange to complete payments, it cannot be safer than that. We use world's top class SSL certificate for all our service calls to ensure 0 data snooping.
Open Discussion Forum:
You can ask any investment related question and get answers from top advisors across the country and also read expert articles from them.
ProsperX supports all Mutual Fund Companies (AMCs) as mentioned below and an Investor can invest in any of the AMC from the given list:
1. Axis Mutual Fund
2. Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
3. Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
4. BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
5. BOI AXA Mutual Fund
6. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
7. DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
8. DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund
9. Edelweiss Mutual Fund
10. Escorts Mutual Fund
11. Franklin Mutual Fund
12. Goldman Sachs Mutual Fund
13. HDFC Mutual Fund
14. HSBC Mutual Fund
15. Prudential Mutual Fund
16. ICICI Mutual Fund
17. IDBI Mutual Fund
18. IDFC Mutual Fund
19. IIFCL Mutual Fund
20. IIFL Mutual Fund
21. IL & FS Mutual Fund
22. Indiabulls Mutual Fund
23. Invesco Mutual Fund
24. JM Financial Mutual Fund
25. JPMorgan Mutual Fund
26. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
27. L&T Mutual Fund
28. LIC Mutual Fund
29. Mahindra Mutual Fund
30. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
31. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
32. Peerless Mutual Fund
33. PPFAS Mutual Fund
34. PRINCIPAL Mutual Fund
35. Quantum Mutual Fund
36. Reliance Mutual Fund
37. Sahara Mutual Fund
38. SBI Mutual Fund
39. Shriram Mutual Fund
40. Sundaram Mutual Fund
41. Tata Mutual Fund
42. Taurus Mutual Fund
43. Union KBC Mutual Fund
44. Union Mutual Fund
45. UTI Mutual Fund
Buy - Sell - Track all mutual fund investments at same place. There are no charges for using ProsperX. Investor can choose from top funds be it equity, debt, hybrid, multicap, sector, financial, services, IT, infrastructure etc.
ProsperX is the best top returns app for Mutual Fund Investments.
For a Prosperous Future, download & install ProsperX App now!