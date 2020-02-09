The best intro maker app to create cool intros for your Youtube and iMovie videos without watermark.

All materials and resources in our app are free now!

There are 1000+ cool HD intro templates, 100+ fonts, 1000+ musics, 1000+ sound effects, lots of cool YouTube pictures and animation stickers in our intro maker app.

You can add HD text in 1080P after effects intro templates and export it as 1080P video without blurred text.

You can use plenty of fonts and add strokes, shadows, word spacing, etc. to your text.

You can make intros with real-time editing and preview and fast rendering speed.

No watermark for all exported video and all materials are free now for your YouTube.

We will keep updating IntroAide and will add more cool features and resources to it.

Welcome to try our app.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any problems: newdeepstarapp@gmail.com