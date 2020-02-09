X

IntroAide:YT Outro Intro Maker for iOS

By ShengXing Huang Free

Developer's Description

By ShengXing Huang

The best intro maker app to create cool intros for your Youtube and iMovie videos without watermark.

All materials and resources in our app are free now!

There are 1000+ cool HD intro templates, 100+ fonts, 1000+ musics, 1000+ sound effects, lots of cool YouTube pictures and animation stickers in our intro maker app.

You can add HD text in 1080P after effects intro templates and export it as 1080P video without blurred text.

You can use plenty of fonts and add strokes, shadows, word spacing, etc. to your text.

You can make intros with real-time editing and preview and fast rendering speed.

No watermark for all exported video and all materials are free now for your YouTube.

We will keep updating IntroAide and will add more cool features and resources to it.

Welcome to try our app.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any problems: newdeepstarapp@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 139
Downloads Last Week 4
Report Software

