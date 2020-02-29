[Simple and easy-to-use interview practice app]

Since the AI interviewer reads out the questions, you can practice the interview alone!

The interview can be recorded for up to 40 minutes, making it easy to look back!

In addition to standard questions, a total of nearly 200 questions, including slightly mean questions and questions on pressure interviews! Will be added in the future!

Customization such as addition of original questions and random questions is also free!

Practice many times and get a job offer!

(How to use)

1. First, select one of the four interview purposes: "", "", "" and "English". Of course, English will read questions in English.

2. Next, select one of the four interview patterns. The interview patterns for each purpose are as follows.

Englishrecruitexamstudy abroadcustom

3. On the question edit screen, you can add, delete, sort, and reset questions by pressing the edit button.

You can save your edits with the save button.

Also, set whether to record or not to ask a question at random on this screen.

4. Press the START button to start the interview.

The buttons at the bottom allow you to operate Next, Previous, Again, and Exit.

If you have recorded the interview, you can listen to the audio by pressing the play button on the home screen after finishing.

* This application is for reading and recording voice. Please use it not to bother others.