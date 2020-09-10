IoT (Internet of Things) is an advanced automation and analytics system which exploits networking, sensing, big data, and artificial intelligence technology to deliver complete systems for a product or service. These systems allow greater transparency, control, and performance when applied to any industry or system.

IoT systems have applications across industries through their unique flexibility and ability to be suitable in any environment. They enhance data collection, automation, operations, and much more through smart devices and powerful enabling technology.

This tutorial aims to provide you with a thorough introduction to IoT. It introduces the key concepts of IoT, necessary in using and deploying IoT systems.

Audience

This tutorial targets IT professionals, students, and management professionals who want a solid grasp of essential IoT concepts. After completing this tutorial, you will achieve intermediate expertise in IoT and a high level of comfort with IoT concepts and systems.

Prerequisites

This tutorial assumes general knowledge of networking, sensing, databases, programming, and related technology. It also assumes familiarity with business concepts and marketing.

App Contents:

Internet of Things - Overview

Internet of Things - Hardware

Internet of Things - Software

IoT - Technology & Protocols

Internet of Things - Common Uses

Media, Marketing, & Advertising

IoT - Environmental Monitoring

IoT - Manufacturing Applications

IoT - Energy Applications

IoT - Healthcare Applications

IoT - Building/Housing Applications

IoT - Transportation Applications

IoT - Education Applications

IoT - Government Applications

IoT - Law Enforcement Applications

IoT - Consumer Applications

IoT - Thingworx

IoT - CISCO Virtualized Packet Zone

IoT - Salesforce

IoT - GE Predix

IoT - Eclipse

IoT - Contiki

IoT - Security

IoT - Identity Protection

IoT - Liability