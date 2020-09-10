Sign in to add and modify your software
IoT (Internet of Things) is an advanced automation and analytics system which exploits networking, sensing, big data, and artificial intelligence technology to deliver complete systems for a product or service. These systems allow greater transparency, control, and performance when applied to any industry or system.
IoT systems have applications across industries through their unique flexibility and ability to be suitable in any environment. They enhance data collection, automation, operations, and much more through smart devices and powerful enabling technology.
This tutorial aims to provide you with a thorough introduction to IoT. It introduces the key concepts of IoT, necessary in using and deploying IoT systems.
Audience
This tutorial targets IT professionals, students, and management professionals who want a solid grasp of essential IoT concepts. After completing this tutorial, you will achieve intermediate expertise in IoT and a high level of comfort with IoT concepts and systems.
Prerequisites
This tutorial assumes general knowledge of networking, sensing, databases, programming, and related technology. It also assumes familiarity with business concepts and marketing.
App Contents:
Internet of Things - Overview
Internet of Things - Hardware
Internet of Things - Software
IoT - Technology & Protocols
Internet of Things - Common Uses
Media, Marketing, & Advertising
IoT - Environmental Monitoring
IoT - Manufacturing Applications
IoT - Energy Applications
IoT - Healthcare Applications
IoT - Building/Housing Applications
IoT - Transportation Applications
IoT - Education Applications
IoT - Government Applications
IoT - Law Enforcement Applications
IoT - Consumer Applications
IoT - Thingworx
IoT - CISCO Virtualized Packet Zone
IoT - Salesforce
IoT - GE Predix
IoT - Eclipse
IoT - Contiki
IoT - Security
IoT - Identity Protection
IoT - Liability