Internet speed test meter is net speed and usage monitor for your smartphone. Now monitor your internet speed smartly, safely and in a correct way.

It is speed checker speedometer which helps to measure and verify the download speed and upload speed in a short span of time. It is useful to check network speed or wifi speed.

How to know your Wifi / 4G network fast? It includes speedometer lite that analyzes the quality of your mobile network connection.

In order to download the application, search "internet speed meter lite" or "internet speed test for android".

Check your internet speed with one tap speed test, makes it possible to get test results within 20 seconds.

Key features

LTE, 3G, 4G and Wifi internet performance speed testing with one tap

Contains upload and download meter

Test download and upload speed

wifi network traffic monitoring.

History and detailed information about each speedtest

Worldwide high internet speed data server networks for reliable results

Internet Usage History.

Display results under Mbps, MB/s, Kbps and KB/s

Designed with latest Meterial Design guidelines.

Following internet carriers can be used for speed test:

1. Mobile data Speed test (3G & 4G Speed Test)

2. Ethernet Speed Test

3. Wifi Speed Test

4. Broadband Speed Test

History for each connection test

Keep track of network connection over the time. History tab stores information of each network and phone speed test. Use this function of internet connection checker as a wifi signal analyzer for choosing the best local WiFi spot or checking internet service provider. Try to test internet speed from different sources and filter the results.

Detailed speedtest information

If you need not only to test download speed, but other parameters as well (ping, bandwidth, connectivity bar, wireless signal strength, etc.), a full report of each cellular and fast wifi speed test can be found by taping More next to the results in History tab. The expanded information of an internet connection test includes network type, ping, download / upload speed, location, provider, etc.

Data usage monitor

There might be problems with the internet connection even if classic analyser tools and other software show the highest speed and router signal checks are ok: excessive online data usage might also slow down connection. See which running apps have used traffic the most in the Applications tab of our net and wifi speed tester and shut down the most unnecessary and do a full network performance test afterwards to check results.

Share speedtest info with friends

Find a good free spot with solid signal using a wifi speed test and let your friends about it by sharing its parameters in social media.

Test connection speed with one touch and monitor your data usage with our app and keep it up to date new features are coming soon.

Feel free to download Download the Internet speed test meter tool for the easiest and best way to test network speed, data connection quality.