X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Internet Speed Meter & Speed Test for Android

By Divyesh Rangani Free

Developer's Description

By Divyesh Rangani

"Internet Speed Meter & Speed Test" Display Internet Speed Test And Status bar 2G, 3G, 4G & WIFI

Internet Speed Meter & Speed Test Is Data Monitor Or Bandwidth Monitor Or Speed Test Live Download & Upload Speed

This Internet Speed Meter & Speed Test The Use Of Internet And Wi-Fi Daily-used Data Report And Show Date In Right-side

A notification dialog appears when you tap the notification having

"Internet Speed Meter & Speed Test" Application Features:-

StatusBar Widget Without Root or Xposed. Just Simple And Easy.

Notification Monitor Tool.

Daily and Monthly Basis Internet Usage Record.

Desing with Metarial Design Principals.

Many Customization For Widget And Notification.

Reset Data-used Mobile and WI-Fi internet 30 Days Total Traffic.

Live Internet Speed Monitors Your Traffic Data For The Last 30 days

Consumer Reports Mobile and WI-Fi internet 30 Days To Resolution Pictures And See The Total Traffic.

No need to open your browser or questionable apps.

Install this great Android tool and always know how fast is your internet connection.

On top of that the app saves your internet speed data every week, day and month and you can easily analyze the changes.

Notification Dialog

Graph to monitor last minute internet activity

Time and usage of current session

The notification area shows a clean and unobtrusive notification displaying upload/download speed and/or daily data/WiFi usage.

Monitor upload & download speed separably or combine on your status bar. Track record of usage.

Internet Speed Meter /Data Usage Monitor(speed test & monitor internet) is check your wifi, 3G, 4G, and Mobile data used by per app.

Speed Test for Mobile helps to measure and verify the download speed and upload speed in a short span of time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access