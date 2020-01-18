A woman is an epitome of beauty, wisdom and care. She has climbed the mountains and dived into the ocean; she has matched the steps with every man in the world. International Womens Day celebrates the power of women their rights and role in our lives and society. These Womens Day quotes not only honor the power of a woman but also highlight their suffrage, pain and anguishes that they have successfully battled over the years.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.