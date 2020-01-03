X

Intermittent Fasting Diet Beginner's Guide for Android

By App4Life dev Free

Developer's Description

By App4Life dev

Learn about the intermittent fasting diet and how keto can help you lose weight quickly, boost brain activity and keep you energized.

This App is An in-depth look for beginners at what to expect when going on an intermittent fasting diet. From what to eat and what to expect, to your daily needs and common approaches which helps you to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way

Intermittent fasting: the healthiest and most natural way to lose weight

Many studies show the benefits of intermittent fasting

- You live healthier and get healthier

- You prevent numerous illnesses like diabetes

- You get to a healthier weight quickly

- Allergies and food intolerances can be reduced

- The body learns anew to burn fat

- Your body starts detox processes while fasting

- Intermittent fasting is a natural change of your eating habits

- following a guide, users lose weight 30% faster than standard fasters

This Guide is an enhancement of intermittent fasting, which is recommended by countless medical doctors and researchers, also known as ' 5:2 ' or ' 16:8 '.

- Your body learns again to adjust to completely natural hunger periods

- Fat reserves stored in your organs are mobilized

- Your metabolism becomes more flexible

- Your body reduces toxic byproducts and unhealthy fat types

- The risk of contracting numerous diseases is reduced

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping