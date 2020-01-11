The first basic book on fundamental stock analysis, written in 1949. After reading the first edition of the Wise investor in 1950, the young American entrepreneur Warren Buffett considered this work of Benjamin Graham the best that has ever been written about investment. Years later, having become one of the world's largest investors with a fortune of $ 66 billion, Buffett has not changed his mind, and Graham's book has survived at least 10 reprints in the United States alone.