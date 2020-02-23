X

IntelliTacToe | Tic Tac Toe game which you will never win. for iOS

By Eng Tat Lim Free

Developer's Description

*This app is developed by my 13 year old son, Wern Jie.

IntelliTacToe is the most intelligent Tic Tac Toe app designed for your iPhone or iPad.

With this app, you will no longer need a pencil and paper to play Tic Tac Toe.

It includes the most intelligent artificial intelligence (AI) to beat you in every way. You will NEVER WIN any game when the difficulty is "Insane". If you would like to beat the AI, you can lower the difficulty to "Hard", "Medium", "Easy", or even "Extremely Easy".

Instead of just playing with the computer, you can also play in multiplayer mode and win your friends!

Features include:

Easy to use - Tap to place your tile ("O"/"X")

Virtual paper and handwriting text

An intelligent AI that could analyse and win the game

Customisable Difficulty, ranging from

"Extremely Easy" (AI plays almost randomly) to

"Insane" (AI never loses; you will never win)

Device Multiplayer

Wireless Multiplayer (Through Wifi or Bluetooth)

Tracks your score.

100% AD-Free

If you encounter any problems or seek further queries, feel free to contact me via email at lwjdev@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

