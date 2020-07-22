Instant Resume/CV app creates awesome resumes for you in just moments! You just have to enter your details and select template for your resume and it will create your resume in seconds. And this app in offline so you don't need internet connection for creating resumes.

Now you can also customize few resume templates using different colors and fonts of your choice so that your resume will look more better from other candidates!

We also redesigned the whole app in the latest update so it will give you the best user experience. Try it out yourself.

You need to enter following details to create your resume.

- Personal Profile

- Objective

- Declaration

- Education Details

- Work Experience

- Languages you can speak and write

- Skills that you learned

- Achievements during your career

- Hobby, things you love to do

- Projects you have done

- Some great personality you know as reference

- Profile Picture and signature

You can also create resumes for more that one user, for that you can just create second profile and add new data. All the user data stored in your device so you don't have to enter it manually every time.

Please let us know if you find any bug in the app or have any feedback/suggestion for us.