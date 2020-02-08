This downloader can fast save any photo and video.

Just one click is required to save your photo and video to your gallery.

it is 100% free for all user.

Repost, Share, Delete photos and videos from InstaSave App.

How to save photo and video?

Method 1: Copy and Paste

1)open App.

2)copy the link of photo and video that you want to download.

3)open InstaSave app and paste the link.

4)and that's it video is downloaded.

Method 3: Only Copy

1)No need to paste a link.

2)open InstaSave and select the autosave option.

3)open App and copy the link of video or photo that you want to download.

4)and that's it video is downloaded.

Enjoy InstaSave and please mail your suggestion to us before giving bad ratings.