InstaFake - Fake chat for instagram. you can create direct fake conversations. share it with your friends. Prank your friends.

You can easily create fake chat screens. Share screen feature to easily share it with your friends.

Feathers:

Edit chat message.

Fake Followers.

Support Image and Fake Video.

Edit a friend's information.

Choose send or receive.

Save chat information.

Save history.

Fake Followers

You can set the number of followers to use instafake.

Edit chat message

InstaFake support chat messages edit. You can edit Avatar, pic, time and more.

Fake Post

InstaFake support instagram Post edit. You can edit pictures, how many people like, comments, etc.

Support Image and Fake Video

Fake Image and Video from InstaFake.

Edit a friend's information

You can edit the recipient information. Including name and avatar

Choose send or receive

InstaFake support message send or receive when you edit a conversation.

Save chat information

When you edit the chat you can click the save button. InstaFake will save the work for you

Save history

You can view all saved history.