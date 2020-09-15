Join or Sign In

Inspirational Quotes - Quote Creator & Best Quotes for Android

By TechTrix Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By TechTrix Technologies

inspirational Quotes - Quote Creator & Best Quotes- A powerful Quote Creator app with handpicked (quotes English) Best quotes and sayings from some of the very beautiful minds the world has ever seen. just Open the app and share your thoughts on any kind of social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or in your blog directly. You can use this app as an Instagram quote maker to create a quote. It has over 30 fonts including typeWriter fonts, handwriting fonts, and Over 50 high-quality quotes backgrounds.

This a free quote maker app that gives quotes daily features for quotes daily quote of the day. It has quotes for Instagram. So, just open the app and forget all about your depression by reading through the beautiful quotes by legends. This app contains quotes for every mood.

The quotes generator is one of the easiest to use out there. Share your thoughts to loved ones using our quote maker app. use this app as quotes creator for Instagram, Facebook, etc. You can share your favorite Shakespeare quotes, Albert Einstein quotes, Nelson Mandela quotes, APJ Abdul Kalam quotes, cardi b quotes in an instant.

Categories:

Inspirational quotes

Success quotes

Friendship quotes

love quotes

quote of life

wisdom quotes

Good Morning quotes

Religion quotes

Nature quotes

Features:

Mesmerizing user interface.

No Internet required.

Quote Of The Day keeps you motivated.

No annoying notifications.

Authors Category.

Quote creator lets you create your own quote.

Customize existing quotes.

Bookmark and favorite quotes you like.

50+ images and 30+ fonts.

A quick search using keyword and author name.

Edit, Copy, Share, Save quotes you like.

Success Quotes : The story of success goes further in the way of life. So success quotes are very important in our life.

Love quotes: Love works like an impact on life. Love Quotes makes love more intense. Therefore, love quote is of great importance in love.

Hope, QuoteXpedia will fulfill your needs.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
