Checkbuster Nxt:

Based on our worldwide user experience in quality & safety inspections, we've created the leading inspection app to conduct, report and share inspections & audit results within teams.

Work paperless on every device, create your own inspection templates in a breeze, invite your team members and work simultaneously on one inspection with your team. Checkbuster Nxt streamlines your quality & safety process.

Generate reports instantly with your own logo in word or pdf. Share summary / full reports with your team members, suppliers or management. Follow up, assign and solve corrective actions and incidents faster with(in) your team. Improve & report performances company wide with our customisable management dashboards.

Used by teams in 60+countries in all industries to conduct daily quality & safety inspections in Food, Food safety, Constructions, Healthcare, Hospitality (restaurants & hotels), Cleaning, Facility Services, Manufacturing, Logistics and more...

Help us build the leading platform for quality & safety inspections for teams. Start using Checkbuster Pro and let us know your feedback. Step by step, we can make your processes (and the world) better and safer....!!

Our unique benefits:

- Create your own inspection templates

- share the templates/checklists with your team members and suppliers worldwide (but keep centralised control)

- Work offline

- Instant reporting in word/pdf with your own logo

- Add photos and remarks

- Add signatures, sliders, star-ratings, drop-down menus, measurement quantities, locations on map, textfields and more...

- Share summary/full reports instantly with suppliers, management and your team members.

- Work simultaneously with your team on one inspection.

- add unlimited locations

- Add as many team members as you like.

- Create sections in your templates.

- Enjoy our public template library.

- Use differentiated weighing on inspection items.

- Follow up on corrective actions & incidents

- Set & get notifications

- Schedule inspections & tasks

- Personalize your management dashboards

- Integrate Checkbuster Nxt with all your business-apps (API)

- Full Cloud backup

- Secure & encrypted

- Save up to 80% time & costs on auditsff and inspections.

Checkbuster contains templates for inspections, audits and registrations based on international standards. Examples are: QESH, HSE, ISO 9001, HACCP, ISO 14001, OSHA, OSHAS, ISO 22000, BRC, IFS, QMS, GMP, ISO 18001, NEN, Fire Safety, Infection Prevention, WIP, MRSA, etc...

Manage inspection results and comply to the PDCA-standard. From Food Safety/HACCP to ISO 9001, from OSHAS to Fire Safety and Construction checklists. Thanks to the complete and secure cloud backup, you and your team members can always view reports from any location and give them the desired follow up.

"Thanks to Checkbuster our audits can be compared objectively and we save lots of time."

University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), The Netherlands

Checkbuster saves us up to 5 hours administration time on every single audit with the automatic generated reports from Checkbuster. With over 2500 audits per year, the small investment in Checkbuster pays back in just a couple of days. I cant image anymore how inspection life was before Checkbuster!

Angelique Kubbenga, Food Safety Consulting Foundation