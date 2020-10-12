You suffer from insomnia and wake up in a terrifying night, but something more terrifying is with you ... Is it a demon? A monster? , or it could be a scary memory that comes back to your head for a long time .. ..

You suffer from insomnia and you start sleeping less and less at night and more during the day, but you feel a presence of horror at night, it may be that your mind is disturbed or real, all you know is that you are scared to death and that your best friend is light.

Insomnia is one of the best horror games on Google Play, discover the incredible sequel to the first part of this terrifying horror game.

Hear the terrifying breaths and hide in the closet, something evil is coming for you! Don't let the demon get too close or it will be too late!

Pay attention to the terrifying sounds that sound in the house, it seems that you are not alone ...

Immersive and terrifying graphics, realistic and disturbing sounds, are the elements that make this game one of the best horror games on Google Play.

Game Features:

Easy to understand

Feeling of terror at all times

Amazing game mechanics inspired by Insomnia Horror Game part 1

Terrify the sensation with Audio 8D

Creepy graphics

JumpScare very scary.

creepy demon demon

Remember!

Insomnia is a horror game and is not suitable for people with heart problems or easy to scare people.