Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Insights & Tracker for iOS

By Oleksii Nepochatyi Free

Developer's Description

By Oleksii Nepochatyi

The best Tracker available on the Appstore!

With Insights & Tracker you can get an access to your social profile details such as:

Your unfollowers;

Your posts performance;

Your secret admirers (People who like your posts without following you);

People who like your posts the least/most;

People who comment your posts the least/most;

Your earliest/latest followers;

Advanced charts to monitor your account growth.

And a lot more!

We're using the official APIs and don't store your username & password or any of your content on our servers.

Terms of use: https://sites.google.com/view/tracker-terms/

Privacy policy: https://sites.google.com/view/tracker-privacy/

Note that Insights & Tracker is not affiliated with any third parties.

Subscription Pricing:

1-month Subscription with a 3-day trial, $7,99 after the trial period;

6-month Subscription with a 3-day trial, $23,99 after the trial period;

12-month Subscription with a 3-day trial, $35.99 after the trial period.

Subscription Terms:

Your free trial subscription will automatically be renewed to a paid subscription unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the free trial period.

Any unused portion of a free trial period (if available) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

You can cancel a free trial or subscription anytime by turning off auto-renewal in your iTunes account settings. This must be done 24 hours before the end of a free trial or subscription period to avoid being charged. The cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of the current subscription period, and you will be downgraded to the free service.

You can cancel your subscription via this URL: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now