Do you want to download or save the Instagram photos/images, IGTV or videos and dont have any method or have any issues in downloading videos or images from instagram?

If yes, then no need to worry now at all As, all you need is Video Downloader for instagram - insta video & photo downloader 2019

Video Downloader for instagram - insta video & photo downloader 2019 app will assist you in saving or downloading the Instagram photos, videos or IGTVs easily directly in your phones gallery. You can download/save Insta photos or videos with just one click. By using this app, you can also repost the Insta images, video or IGTV with no trouble at all. Also, by using Video Downloader for Insta - insta video & photo downloader 2019 app, you can copy the tags easily and use them while reposting any photo or video

Few Amazing Features of instagram video saver - insta video & photo downloader 2019 App:

Simple login with Facebook or instagram.

Save photos and videos directly in phones gallery.

Have video player and image viewer built-in.

Easily copy tags and captions with images and videos.

Easy and fast downloading of insta photos, videos or IGTV.

Its 100% free

Easy repost.

Full screen view of videos and images.

Support HD quality of videos.

Requires less space in memory.

Review the saved videos and images Offline.

Can save images and videos in folder with user identification.

Play saved videos offline.

How to use Video Downloader for instagram - insta video & photo downloader 2019 App?

Copy Video or photo link that you want to download

paste that url in appliction and click on search button

video or photo show on your screen

click download button and enjoy!

Disclaimer:

- This app is not sponsored or affiliated with Instagram.

- Instagram or instagram is copyright to Instagram.

- Content re-uploading is not encouraged.

- Content re-uploading is the responsibility of the user exclusively.

- Please dont reupload or download the content without user permission.

Thanks for downloading the Video saver for instagram - insta video & photo downloader 2019 app .