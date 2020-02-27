Welcome to Inkdot! The best way to bring your best photos back to life.

Get your photos printed off your phone and into your hands by choosing from our list of materials including: Wood, Metal, Paper Prints or create an awesome set of drink coasters. We designed our products and printing process to create stunning prints right from your phone. Our prints are delivered to your door in less than a week from the minute you hit submit. With a 100% satisfaction you love it or your money back guarantee.

How it works!

- Choose from our growing list of products

- Select photos for printing from your Camera Roll or Instagram account.

- Receive your order in the mail in less than a week and enjoy your favorite memories for a lifetime!

Our Products

Square photo prints using thick matte archival paper.

Wood photo prints, your image printed directly into wood - unique and one of a kind!

Metal prints, sleek and stunning, your photo printed into white coated gloss aluminum.

Drink coasters, bring some style and protection to your tables.

What are customers are saying:

I love our family pictures from our daughters wedding! We chose the wooden pictures. The customer service was amazing - They are perfect! - Lori v.

I ordered prints from a couple of different companies (different media). Inkdot was by far the fastest...by a couple of weeks! The metal prints look incredible - vivid colour and clarity. Will definitely order again.

-Chris C.

Super easy process to order, timely delivery, and product was fantastic. Loved how the pics came up on the coasters. Thank you Inkdot!

-Ishanee J.

We LOVE, LOVE, LOVE our new coasters - Thank you Inkdot

- Sam F.

Alittle bit about us:

Inkdot is family owned photo print company focusing on unique and affordable ways to decorate any room or wall with elegant and artfully crafted print products. Inkdot was started by two brothers who set out to solve the question of how to we bring back the joy of holding tangible printed photos in a digital world. Through our journey we have created a company that only cares about creating the best quality prints that will bring joy to your life! We would love to hear from you, hit us up on Instagram @inkdotprint or drop us an email support@inkdot.com and we will get right back to you.

Thanks for letting us bring your photos to life!