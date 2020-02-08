Have you ever dreamed of being a doctor or a nurse but are too afraid of needles?

Never fear, Injections Syringes & Needles is here to help!

In this fun, casual injection simulation game, you tend to patients arriving at hospital to get their shots, learning that needles are nothing to be afraid of!

But administering shots is not easy! You need to have all the right equipment before you can get started, and don't rush the job! Be careful, your patients are frightened. You have to be calm to show them that there's nothing to worry about! A steady hand is needed. Guide the needle into the patient gently and give them their shot, then apply soothing ointment to make it all better. Then you get your just reward - a big, happy smile from a very grateful and all fixed up patient!

Key Features:

Select the right equipment for the injury

Fill the syringe with the right medicine - not too much and not too little!

Clean the wound to be extra safe and make your patients feel good!

Administer injections - not too fast and not too slow, you've got to get it just right!

Turn your patients' frowns upside down with your expert skills - a good injection makes a happy, smiley patient!

A fun cool game to make everyone feel better about needles!

Come and play the best in Injection Simulation games today and be the best doctor ever - you don't need dress up when you've got Injections Needles & Syringes to make believe.