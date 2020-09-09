Join or Sign In

Inglewood Golf & Curling Club for iOS

By Joshua Fafard Free

Developer's Description

The Inglewood Golf and Curling Club app enhances your golf experience. Use it to get all the latest news at Inglewood Golf Club, easily book your next tee time, score your round and more.

- Interactive Scorecard

- Track your score for any golf course

- Details Statistics

- Easy Tee Time Booking

- Course News and Weather

- And much more...

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. This app only runs the GPS in the background as you are tracking a round of Golf.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.03

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
