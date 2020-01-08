This app contains numerous number of Infectious diseases, their symptoms and treatment.
The content of this app include the following:
Diarrhea Differential Diagnoses and Treatment
Syphilis Types, Diagnosis and Treatment
Chlamydia (Chlamydia Bacteria Infection) Symptoms and Treatment
Gonorrhea (The Clap) Symptoms and Case Studies
AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV) Etiology, Stages and Prognosis
Flu (Influenza) Symptoms and Treatment
Enteric Fever (Typhoid Fever) Definition and Diagnosis
Genital Herpes Symptoms and Treatment
Viral Hepatitis Epidemiology and Symptoms
Constrictive Pericarditis Symptoms and ECG
Acute Pericarditis Causes and Treatment
Urethritis (Inflammation of Urethra) Symptoms and Treatment
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID, Pelvic Infection) Diagnosis and Treatment
Myocarditis Symptoms and Treatment
Endocarditis (Inflammation of the Heart Valve) Classification, Diagnosis and Treatment
Bacterial, Viral and Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System
Kidney Infection (Acute and Chronic Pyelonephritis) Symptoms and Treatment
Diarrhea and Food-Borne Diseases
Acute Cystitis (Urinary Tract Infection, UTI) Symptoms and Treatment
Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome (HUS) Symptoms and Treatment
Malaria - Causes, Symtoms & Treatment
