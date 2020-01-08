X

This app contains numerous number of Infectious diseases, their symptoms and treatment.

The content of this app include the following:

Diarrhea Differential Diagnoses and Treatment

Syphilis Types, Diagnosis and Treatment

Chlamydia (Chlamydia Bacteria Infection) Symptoms and Treatment

Gonorrhea (The Clap) Symptoms and Case Studies

AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV) Etiology, Stages and Prognosis

Flu (Influenza) Symptoms and Treatment

Enteric Fever (Typhoid Fever) Definition and Diagnosis

Genital Herpes Symptoms and Treatment

Viral Hepatitis Epidemiology and Symptoms

Constrictive Pericarditis Symptoms and ECG

Acute Pericarditis Causes and Treatment

Urethritis (Inflammation of Urethra) Symptoms and Treatment

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID, Pelvic Infection) Diagnosis and Treatment

Myocarditis Symptoms and Treatment

Endocarditis (Inflammation of the Heart Valve) Classification, Diagnosis and Treatment

Bacterial, Viral and Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System

Kidney Infection (Acute and Chronic Pyelonephritis) Symptoms and Treatment

Diarrhea and Food-Borne Diseases

Acute Cystitis (Urinary Tract Infection, UTI) Symptoms and Treatment

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome (HUS) Symptoms and Treatment

Malaria - Causes, Symtoms & Treatment

