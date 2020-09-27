Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Infantio Stimulate & Soothe for iOS

By infantio Free

Developer's Description

By infantio

High-contrast animations to stimulate infant development providing enrichmentin categories like Puzzles, Patterns, Mechanix, Movements and Counting to activate tiny minds from the earliest moments!

FEATURES:

50+ high-contrast animations designed specifically for infants & new ones added regularly!

Based on infant cognitive research to provide age-appropriate stimulation and engagement from the first moments

SOOTHE Mode that replaces animation audio with calming Classical background music

Session timer to help manage screen time responsibly

Helpful tips to get the most out of the app

METHOD

Our engaging videos are based in infant cognition research to help demonstrate key concepts using a high-contrast, minimalist design to avoid overstimulation.

Did you know that studies demonstrate babies are born with an innate expectation of how the physical world behaves? Thats why we use a realistic physics engine to create our animations.

Research also reveals an inborn capacity to keep track of quantities and perform basic counting and arithmetic! And the way these experiments are performed informs the concepts of our animations. Learn all this and much more in the Methods & Tips section!

Download infantio now and get the tiny gears spinning!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now