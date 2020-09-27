High-contrast animations to stimulate infant development providing enrichmentin categories like Puzzles, Patterns, Mechanix, Movements and Counting to activate tiny minds from the earliest moments!

FEATURES:

50+ high-contrast animations designed specifically for infants & new ones added regularly!

Based on infant cognitive research to provide age-appropriate stimulation and engagement from the first moments

SOOTHE Mode that replaces animation audio with calming Classical background music

Session timer to help manage screen time responsibly

Helpful tips to get the most out of the app

METHOD

Our engaging videos are based in infant cognition research to help demonstrate key concepts using a high-contrast, minimalist design to avoid overstimulation.

Did you know that studies demonstrate babies are born with an innate expectation of how the physical world behaves? Thats why we use a realistic physics engine to create our animations.

Research also reveals an inborn capacity to keep track of quantities and perform basic counting and arithmetic! And the way these experiments are performed informs the concepts of our animations. Learn all this and much more in the Methods & Tips section!

Download infantio now and get the tiny gears spinning!