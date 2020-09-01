This app is made for the MSW I4.0 trainer.

It allows you to control the mounted motor.

The main functonality is the error log. If the machine throws an error (for example if the motor has overtemperature), an error is logged into a protocol. From a list of technicians one is selected to fix the issue.

The app also includes an AR Scene, which is capable of displaying the machine in Augmented Reality. The scene also includes livedata and its possible to control the motor via AR.

Also a alpha Version of Cloud Anchors is introduced. With cloud anchors its possible to share your cloud scene with other users.

The app also features a support chat. With this chat its possible to communicate with all users of the app. This way support calls and community help can be arranged.

The app is reliant of the hardware of the I4.0 Trainer. This trainer is located in the MSW Winterthur.

The Raspberry PI must be connected to the internet for the app to work.

Logins for the app are only provided by the MSW Winterthur teachers in Automation. Without a Login the usage of the app isnt possible.

The app is under Copyright by Yunus Ruff.

Credits to Silvan Wiedmer for the 3D Assets