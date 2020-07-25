Join or Sign In

Indonesia Calendar - Holiday & Note (Calendar 2020 for Android

By Calendar2U - Yuno Solutions Free

By Calendar2U - Yuno Solutions

Indonesia holiday calendar with lunar calendar

[Features]

- All Indonesian public holiday

- Jawa Dates

- Hijri Lunar Calendar

- Reminder Feature

- Syncs with Google Calendar

- Date Calculator

- Lunar Calendar Converter

- Interactive Mode

- Pan and Zoom feature

- Birthday and age calculator

- Daily Notes

- Available for year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

By installing and using this app, you will accept the Terms of Use (https://goo.gl/LqNH6b) and Privacy Policy (https://goo.gl/26gofi).

version 3.3.2

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 3.3.2

Android
Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
