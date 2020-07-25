Sign in to add and modify your software
Indonesia holiday calendar with lunar calendar
[Features]
- All Indonesian public holiday
- Jawa Dates
- Hijri Lunar Calendar
- Reminder Feature
- Syncs with Google Calendar
- Date Calculator
- Lunar Calendar Converter
- Interactive Mode
- Pan and Zoom feature
- Birthday and age calculator
- Daily Notes
- Available for year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
