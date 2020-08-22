This app give all necessary knowledge of Indian states & Union Territories

Like- who is CM of the state,Who is the Governor of the state,it's Area & Area Rank,Population & Population Rank,Literacy & Literacy Rank,GDP & it's Rank,Rivers,Mountain Range,State symbols (Bird,Animal,Tree,Flower,Fish) &What special in Indian States & Union Territories.

This app contains general knowledge of:

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka

Kerala

MadhyaPradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Orissa

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Tripura

UttarPradesh

West Bengal

Chhattisgar

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

Telangana

Union Territories:

Andaman Nicobar

Chandigarh

Delhi

Daman Deev

Laksahya Deep

Pondicherry

Dadra Nagar Haveli