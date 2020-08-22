Sign in to add and modify your software
This app give all necessary knowledge of Indian states & Union Territories
Like- who is CM of the state,Who is the Governor of the state,it's Area & Area Rank,Population & Population Rank,Literacy & Literacy Rank,GDP & it's Rank,Rivers,Mountain Range,State symbols (Bird,Animal,Tree,Flower,Fish) &What special in Indian States & Union Territories.
This app contains general knowledge of:
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Karnataka
Kerala
MadhyaPradesh
Maharashtra
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Orissa
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Tripura
UttarPradesh
West Bengal
Chhattisgar
Uttarakhand
Jharkhand
Telangana
Union Territories:
Andaman Nicobar
Chandigarh
Delhi
Daman Deev
Laksahya Deep
Pondicherry
Dadra Nagar Haveli