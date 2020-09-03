Join or Sign In

Indian Voter id Download & Verify | Made in India for Android

By Raj Digital Free

Developer's Description

By Raj Digital

Get Digital Voter id Card make it easy through Indian Voter Helper. Verify your Voter Card and download from NVSP portal through this app. Also download latest & updated voter list 2020, Apply for new voter card, track your application status, know your booth & officer details and know Indian political party name with abbreviation,

Key Features

Voter id Download

Voter List Download

Know Political party name

Portal Login

Register Portal

Track Application Status

Know Booth & Officer

This app very helpful for all Indian Citizen to keep update about election related information. This app provides all voting related important information to helps Indian citizen.

Data Taken From

Voter Id card : https://electoralsearch.in

Voter list : https://www.nvsp.in

Disclaimer : This is not an official app. All materials have been used for educational purposes. We do not represent the government entity, this app providing data from government website https://www.nvsp.in, https://electoralsearch.in that helps to the user access data easy to use. This app won't responsible for any misleading, theft or losses. This app won't collect your personal information, but the site may collect your information for their required, so user need to understand and gives personal data with their own risk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
