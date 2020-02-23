PNR Status, Live running train status, Seat availability, Train schedule, Coach locator, Flights, Hotels, top holiday places and much more, all packed in one app !

Indian Railways app is loaded with much more features than any other railway enquiry app in the store.

Indian Railways app has the following key features:-

1) PNR Status of a booked Ticket which can be saved for later view and ability to refresh it anytime.

2) Trains Arriving at a Station within specified hours

3) Live Running Status of the Train from ntes with advanced Map view.

4) Easily check Train Route / schedule . Future requests for the same train schedule won't require internet !

5) Fare Inquiry with tatkal option

6) Search all reserved and unreserved Trains between two stations

7) Best feature is advanced seat availability which fetches seat availability for all trains between two given stations in just one click ! Also check Train availability 6 days post the desired date

8) Explore 2,000+ Top Holiday destinations in India with Photos, Reviews and much more posted by real Travelers

9) Coach Map showing various classes in train like 1A , 2A , 3A , SL , Double Decker , GaribRath etc.

10) Show Diverted Trains for Today.

11) Show Re-Scheduled Trains for Today.

12) Show Cancelled Trains for Today.

13) IRCTC train ticket booking can be done superfast ! Now book railway tickets within minutes through irctc website right from within the app.

14) Share PNR status , train seat availability , train route & train status results to your friends via SMS, Email, etc

15) Auto PNR tracker which notifies you of any changes with your irctc booked railway ticket.

16) Compare over 50K+ Hotels & get best deals on hotels in India from 50+ booking partners !

You can now plan your holiday amongst the top holiday places in India and get the best hotels deals for the same.Find hotel amenities, see photos of rooms, read ratings and reviews and access location & maps.

17) Local and Metro for Mumbai and Delhi Metro trains can be searched from within the app.

18) Train bogie / Coach position can be easily checked from the app.

19) Find trains with train numbers and names

20) This app covers all major trains in India, including: Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani, Duronto Express, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Inter-city, Superfast Trains & Local MEMU / EMU Trains, Suburban Trains

21) Search & compare air flight fares across 100+ leading airline websites and travel portals and find cheapest airline tickets - Top airlines including Jet Airways Indigo, Spicejet, Go Air, Vistara, Air Asia, Air India, Lufthansa, KLM, Emirates, Singapore Airlines & many more worldwide carriers !

Disclaimer: Indian railways app is not affiliated to irctc / ntes / Railways and there are no warranties associated with the app. By using this app, you are solely responsible for any legal implications/liabilities arising from using the app.

You may have to visit the official Indian Railways, IRCTC or NTES train website / apps to make your bookings.