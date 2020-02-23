Indian Railway PNR Status helps users to get instant train status, PNR Status, Train Timetable, Train inquiry, Seat availability, Fare enquiry & Coach Position (Berth).

Now supports Suburban search and live status

Use Indian railway train status to spot where is my train (live train status) and get answers to all Indian rail enquiries and information on Indian Railways & IRCTC.

------ FEATURES ---------

- Indian Railway PNR Status - Indian Railway PNR Status tracks your PNR details faster with lots of info.

- Indian Railway train Status - Simplest and easiest way to check train running status by just providing the train number.

- Offline Indian Railway timetable - Search the trains between stations without internet.

- Online Indian Railway Train Schedule - Search the trains between stations and trains to near by stations.

- Seat Availability - Check train ticket availability 6 days prior and post the desired date of travel

- Seat Prediction - Know your chance of getting a seat for waiting list seats

- Indian Railway Live Station Status - Live status of all trains arriving and departing at a station within 4 hrs. Get quick live station status with the expected platform.

- Platform Numbers - Find Platform number of your train. No more entering from the wrong side of the station.

- Coach / Berth Map showing various classes in train like 1A , 2A , 3A , SL , GaribRath etc.

- Indian Railway Coach Position - Get information on coach position, seat and berth layout before you even board the train.

- Indian Rail Search - With Auto suggestions search your trains using train name/number easily. (Now search history available).

- Indian Railway Fare Enquiry with tatkal option

- 6 Color themes

- Now supports Suburban search and live status

* Kolkata Suburban

* Mumbai Suburban

* Delhi Suburban

* Chennai Suburban

* Hyderabad Suburban

* Pune Suburban

- Now supports 9 languages

* English

* Hindi

* Bengali

* Tamil

* Telugu

* Kannada

* Gujarathi

* Marathi

* Malayalam

- Cancelled trains for next 2 days

- Rescheduled trains for the next 2 days

- Seat Position Calculator - A unique berth & seat calculator for quickly know whether its a lower berth or an aisle seat

- Get general information about coaches like seat capacity, coach code...

- Get information like days which the train runs

- Sidebar for easy navigation to any features

- IRCTC Help Line Numbers

- Reservation Calculator

Now enjoy playing 2048 game while traveling

2048 game is super cool and addictive! Enjoy the fun on this number puzzles!

Just join the numbers and get to the 2048 tile!

HOW TO PLAY:

Swipe (Up, Down, Left, Right) to move the tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one. When 2048 tile is created, the player wins! 8 .. 16 ... 1024 .. 2048.

FEATURES

~ 2048 Plus puzzle game

~ Endless mode

~ Game is automatically saved

~ One Undo move support

~ Beautiful and simple UI

~ High score

Important

- Please note that PNR Status service is unavailable between 11:30 PM & 12:30 AM

Disclaimer

This app is not affiliated any IRCTC services.