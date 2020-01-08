Indian Princess Mehndi Hand & Foot Spa Salon is an Indian traditional makeover salon game. In this Indian Mehndi game, you can make yourself ready to help a princess to look beautiful on her wedding with the new fashion stylist. Start your Indian girl beauty salon with manicure & pedicure and clean her hands, legs using different creams and make it soft.

Key Features:

- Perform Princess face Spa makeover

- Perfect Girl nail salon game for girls

- Select amazing Indian big Wedding Mehndi patterns

- Special wedding theme for Indian girl Makeover

- Choose attractive ornaments, jewelry

- Prepare the bride girl beauty salon