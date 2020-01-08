Bachelor Party is over for Bride and Bridegroom! Now its time to get ready for fun celebrations frolic rituals. Vivaah Sanskar is very important for the couple to get peace in after-wedding todos. Indian wedding is all about colourful outfit, Wedding party, Luxury fashion, Hand art, ethnic gold jewellery! Wedding planner is responsible for find Indian girl to getting prom girl to bridegrooms home. Indian Celebrity Wedding Salon game for girls. Play Facial spa Hand/leg mehendi, Hand/Leg art decoration, Manicure, Bride haldi, Makeup, Pedicure, Bride dress up, Photo-shoot, Marriage ceremony.
Indian country theme wedding is known for its luxurious wedding todos. Royal Indian Wedding Girl Arrange hand art artist, best bridal nail art designer, diamond and gold jewellery designer to look like Indian fashion stylist top model on her wedding day! Achieve perfect wedding look using gorgeous bridal dresses, make-up, beauty treatment, mehndi, luxury fashion designer, hairstyles, kalire, diamond jewellery so prom girl looks like Rani Padmavati in girls games.
Based on region, different outfit for bride and broom. We have East Indian Wedding, Western Indian Wedding, North Indian Wedding, South Indian Wedding like big fat Royal Indian wedding rituals unlike another countries. Indian weddings are so much cooler and happening than any other wedding youd be part of in the whole wide world - singing and dancing Bollywood style. Indian bridle princess doll is very curious about how to look like bridal gopi girls in royal Indian wedding rituals.
Achieve new fashion trends for bridesmaids and get Wedding Party makeover by hiring personal stylist. In India we have winter wedding, summer wedding and monsoon wedding. Every girls dream is to look gorgeous in regal ethnic style dress. Whether area is rural or urban wedding vows are almost the same! Pick favourite clothing, apply Indian makeover, dress-up in religious Indian makeover salon, select wedding package and play Indian wedding games for free! This is Indian wedding dress up games for girls, boys and teens who like beautiful Indian saree, henna designs, and body art (tattoo).
Indian culture have variety of rites and rituals. They are Punjabi Wedding, Gujarati wedding, Bengali Wedding like Deepveer, Karnataka Virushka wedding, Indian Wedding Salon with Indian Wedding Love/Arrange Marriage, Wedding couples Dress Up.
Wedding Game Features:
Mehdi Ceremony
Arranged Marriage
Designer Lehengas, Choli, Sarees Fashion Salon, Sherwanis
Love Marriage
Indian Girl Arrange Marriage games
Wedding plans
Indian Love Marriage
Role play as a bride girl
Wedding checklists
Royal wedding rituals
Wonderful henna-mehndi designs
New Indian hairstyles for fashion doll
Luxurious treatment in parlors
Wedding decor
Indian celebrity wedding couple wardrobe stylist arts
Wedding Venue
Wedding Gifts
Wedding Music
Make Bride look fancy and beautiful with bride Traditional costume
Glamorous makeup Artist
Photographer click wedding pics
Indian designer bride fashion salon games
Reception Ceremony
Tilak Ceremony
Var Mala Ceremony
Vidai Ceremony
Indian celebrity come in Traditional Indian outfits
Engagement Ceremony
Hair spa, salon and cutting Games
Sangeet Ceremony
Wedding Songs
Cheap wedding dresses
Wedding Budget
Indian Bollywood Royal princess
Wedding Favors
Wedding guest dress
Wedding crashers
Wedding Food
Wedding Stage
Mandap Ceremony
Best hair salon for Royal princess makeover
Indian Girl Arranged Marriage
Princess Makeover Games
Best Indian Wedding Dressup
Wedding gowns
Indian Doll Makeup and Dressup Doll Salon
Photoshoot for Indian girl
Indian Culture in pre-wedding, wedding & post-wedding rituals
Wedding venues
Couple games for girls
Top model beauty salon games
Wedding Photography
Flower Wedding veil
Lipsticks, blushes, eye shadows, eye lenses
Wedding Centerpieces
Beach Wedding
Honeymoon Planning
Valentine Wedding
Blush, necklace, earrings, Gajara, nose rings
Unique hairstyle and makeup for grooming
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.