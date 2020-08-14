Join or Sign In

Indian Independence Day Wallpapers 4K & Ultra HD for Android

By Shreehari Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Shreehari Developer

Independence Day is annually celebrated on 15 August, as a national holiday in India.The National Flag of India is a horizontal rectangular tricolor of India saffron, white and India green with the Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel, in navy blue at its center.it became the official flag of the Dominion of India on 15 August 1947.

The saffron color symbolizes the sacrifice and selflessness, white color is for truth and purity and green is for youth and energy and the Ashok chakra symbolizes the peace and courageousness. There is the Asoka Chakra in the middle of the white color of the flag.

Let us celebrate & enjoy the freedom to live independently in our country helpfully, peacefully cheerfully, by remembering our National Heroes who gave us Freedom after suffering pain & sacrificing their lives.

We providing you different beautiful decorated 4K & HD Indian Independence Day Wallpaper.

Indian Independence Day Wallpapers 4K & Ultra HD Features:-

- Nice design and intuitive user interface

- Very easy to use

- Small memory size

- Support of screens of any resolution

- Image saving to SD-card or to the gallery

- Use the images as wallpaper

- Free Application

- Available worldwide

- Share this application with your friends and family

- All images are HD and 4K quality

- Offline See Downloaded HD Wallpaper Images

- Enjoy with Number of varieties of Wallpaper

Disclaimer:-

The images in this app been collected from around the web.if we are in breach of copyright, please let us know and it will be removed as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
