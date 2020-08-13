Sign in to add and modify your software
Let's Serve your delicious Food to customers on time, Best Cooking Game Ever in your Town,
Do like the Cook?
Features of Indian Food Truck
+ Run Your Own Food Truck
+ Improve Your Food Serving Skills
+ Become a Top Chef! And cook delicious dishes
+ Cook & Explore the Different City
+ Earn Coins By Serving Food
+ Time Management Game
Come and Enjoy the Indian Street Food or Desi Food Truck Game.
Have a problem? Please write to us so we can solve it ASAP!
Please feel free to share your review and like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KidsGameStudio/ Or drop an email nimi4181@gmail.com