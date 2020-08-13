Let's Serve your delicious Food to customers on time, Best Cooking Game Ever in your Town,

Do like the Cook?

Features of Indian Food Truck

+ Run Your Own Food Truck

+ Improve Your Food Serving Skills

+ Become a Top Chef! And cook delicious dishes

+ Cook & Explore the Different City

+ Earn Coins By Serving Food

+ Time Management Game

Come and Enjoy the Indian Street Food or Desi Food Truck Game.

Have a problem? Please write to us so we can solve it ASAP!

Please feel free to share your review and like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KidsGameStudio/ Or drop an email nimi4181@gmail.com