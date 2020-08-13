Join or Sign In

Indian Food Truck Game - Cooking & Restaurant Game for Android

By Kid Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Kid Game Studio

Let's Serve your delicious Food to customers on time, Best Cooking Game Ever in your Town,

Do like the Cook?

Features of Indian Food Truck

+ Run Your Own Food Truck

+ Improve Your Food Serving Skills

+ Become a Top Chef! And cook delicious dishes

+ Cook & Explore the Different City

+ Earn Coins By Serving Food

+ Time Management Game

Come and Enjoy the Indian Street Food or Desi Food Truck Game.

Have a problem? Please write to us so we can solve it ASAP!

Please feel free to share your review and like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KidsGameStudio/ Or drop an email nimi4181@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
