Indian Flag Photo Frames & DP Maker is nice & best app that lets you customize your photos. Choose a photo from your gallery or take it with device camera , select a frame and generate your photo with best effects and share your friends on the days of Republic Day and Independence Day or other National Day or save it on your device on one simple touch.

APP FEATURES:

Top best collection of high definition frames & stickers related Indian Flag, Republic Day and Independence Day.

Select a photo from gallery or capture it with your camera phone.

This app give you different special effects to customized your photo.

Rotate, scale, zoom or drag the photo to fit the frame as you like.

62 different Sticker designs are provided to you in this app.

24 different landscape photo frame designs are provided to you in this app.

38 different potrait photo frame designs are provided to you in this app.

15 different Stylish Text style are provided to you in this app.

You can easily make attractive image with your photo, frame & sticker and stylish font.

You can easily make attractive creations as DP with your photo, frame & sticker and stylish font.

Set your creations as DP of WhatsApp, Contacts, Facebook and other social networks or set as background.

Share your images via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks.

Save your created image to SD card just simple touch.

This app does not require internet connection.

App can be moved to SD Card.

Independence Day, one of the three national holidays in India (the other two being the Republic Day on 26 January and Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on 2 October), is observed in all Indian states and union territories. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India delivers the 'Address to the Nation'. On 15 August, the prime minister hoists the Indian flag on the ramparts of the historical site Red Fort in Delhi.

Republic Day honors the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

The Constitution was adopted by the India Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition toward becoming an independent republic. 26 January was selected for this purpose because it was this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress.

So download Indian Flag Photo Frames & DP Maker app and easily customize your photos and share your images via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks and celebrate Republic Day, Independence Day or other National Day with best wishes to all...

Note: Please give us feedback & ratings for support.

Thanks.