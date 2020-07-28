This is free application for Gold & Silver calculation and live Indian rate.

Chart of Rate of Gold & Silver is now available.

Support of Bullion GST Calculator for Gold & Silver is available and also Mini GST Invoice can be generated now.

Local Rate feature is introduced which is helpful to Jewelers & can share to customer.

Local Rate can be later viewed and shared.

Now You can keep screen on while seeing live rate.

Now Share facility is available.

Calculation result from calculator can be shared to others via WhatsApp, and Other app.

Now everyone can invite to install this free application to others via WhatsApp, and Other app.

Now, New modern user friendly UI of this application is released.

Theme like Dark, light can be changed.

Support Live Gold and Silver rate of Different cities in India.

New cities (Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat) of India are added for live Gold & Silver Rate.

Live Indian Gold and Silver rate with GST can be available.

Calculation of gold and silver jewellery related to melting is also available in calculator.

Old Rates of gold & silver can be saved.

Backup and Restore facility for data is also available in app.