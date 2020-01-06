X

Indian Bare Acts(Indian Law) for Android

This App Works Without Internet With 500+ Books on Indian Bare Acts(Indian law) with Search Features.

1. Banking Laws (21 Books)

2. Corporate Laws (35 Books)

3. Criminal and Motor Accident Laws (27 Books)

4. Consumer Laws (5 Books)

5. Direct Tax Laws (7 Books)

6. Education / Science and Technology Laws (20 Books)

7. Environment Laws (9 Books)

8. Family Laws (21 Books)

9. Foreign Exchange Laws (4 Books)

10.Indirect Tax Laws (13 Books)

11.Intellectual Property Laws (8 Books)

12.IT Laws (1 Book)

13.Legal and Professional Laws (19 Books)

14.Media Laws (4 Books)

15.Medical and Health Laws (4 Books)

16.Miscellaneous Laws (180 Books)

17.NRI Related Laws (3 Books)

18.Political and Election Laws (9 Books)

19.Property Laws (34 Books)

20.Public Related Laws (11 Books)

21.Punjab State Laws (32 Books)

22.Railways Laws (10 Books)

23.Service and Labour Laws (47 Books)

24.Stamp Laws (2 Books)

25.Repealed Laws (2 Books)

26.Defence Laws (5 Books)

27.Air Traffic Laws (2 Books)

28.Human Rights Laws (4 Books)

29.States Laws (1 Law Book)

30.Indian Law Books 540

it also has the Most Wanted Bare Acts like:

IPC - Indian Penal Code

CPC - Civil Procedure Code

IEA - Indian Evidence Act

CRPC - Code of Criminal Procedure

Service Tax law

Constitution Of India

MVA - Motor Vehicle Act

RTI - Right To Information Act

NIA - Negotiable Instrument Act

ICA - Indian Contract Act

JJA - Juvenile Justice Act

Unlawful Activities (Prev) Act

Prevention of Corruption Act

TPA - The Prisioners Act

POA - Probation of Offenders Act

FAA - Fatal Accidents Act

Prevention of Terrorism Act

Smuggle & Foriegn Exchange Manupulation Act

Jhabvala Bare Acts

