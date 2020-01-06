This App Works Without Internet With 500+ Books on Indian Bare Acts(Indian law) with Search Features.
1. Banking Laws (21 Books)
2. Corporate Laws (35 Books)
3. Criminal and Motor Accident Laws (27 Books)
4. Consumer Laws (5 Books)
5. Direct Tax Laws (7 Books)
6. Education / Science and Technology Laws (20 Books)
7. Environment Laws (9 Books)
8. Family Laws (21 Books)
9. Foreign Exchange Laws (4 Books)
10.Indirect Tax Laws (13 Books)
11.Intellectual Property Laws (8 Books)
12.IT Laws (1 Book)
13.Legal and Professional Laws (19 Books)
14.Media Laws (4 Books)
15.Medical and Health Laws (4 Books)
16.Miscellaneous Laws (180 Books)
17.NRI Related Laws (3 Books)
18.Political and Election Laws (9 Books)
19.Property Laws (34 Books)
20.Public Related Laws (11 Books)
21.Punjab State Laws (32 Books)
22.Railways Laws (10 Books)
23.Service and Labour Laws (47 Books)
24.Stamp Laws (2 Books)
25.Repealed Laws (2 Books)
26.Defence Laws (5 Books)
27.Air Traffic Laws (2 Books)
28.Human Rights Laws (4 Books)
29.States Laws (1 Law Book)
30.Indian Law Books 540
it also has the Most Wanted Bare Acts like:
IPC - Indian Penal Code
CPC - Civil Procedure Code
IEA - Indian Evidence Act
CRPC - Code of Criminal Procedure
Service Tax law
Constitution Of India
MVA - Motor Vehicle Act
RTI - Right To Information Act
NIA - Negotiable Instrument Act
ICA - Indian Contract Act
JJA - Juvenile Justice Act
Unlawful Activities (Prev) Act
Prevention of Corruption Act
TPA - The Prisioners Act
POA - Probation of Offenders Act
FAA - Fatal Accidents Act
Prevention of Terrorism Act
Smuggle & Foriegn Exchange Manupulation Act
Jhabvala Bare Acts
