IndiaHerald Group [P]Ltd for iOS

By Telugu Herald Free

Developer's Description

By Telugu Herald

The BEST Andhra Pradesh & Telangana news 'n' entertainment app... ever written on IOS for Telugu people around the world. Also, read telugu news in native TELUGU font.

Telugu Herald is new generation online media, brings wealthy knowledge of information from PRINT media and Candid yet Fluid presentation from electronic media... together for our IOS users. APHerald.com is the first and only online media to have dedicated journalists team of about 360+ years experience. 365 days a year, APHerald brings almost minute-to-minute update about:

1. Andhra pradesh Politics with detailed Analysis and Hallway conversations [Gossips], Interesting yet informative Political cartoon, Leader biographies.

2. Tollywood News - New Combinations, Movies, Movie Releases, Movie Reviews & Ratings, Spicy Gossips, Hot Pictures and status of current movies, and everything about Telugu Cinema in short.

3. Gallery - gets you the hour-to-hour updates on Actress, Actors, Celebrity Events, Movie Wall Papers within HD format; Actually, You would get the best gallery experience on Telugu Herald IOS app, also, you can save these images.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
