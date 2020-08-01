India Meet is a free video conferencing and online video meeting app that allows you to communicate with Family, Friends, or Colleagues with ease.

India Meet promises crystal clear, instant messaging, face to face video, and lower latency-free. It brings video conferencing, online meetings, and group messaging into one easy-to-use app.

India Meet the Video Conferencing app allows up to 70 participants in a single meeting. Create a meeting and invite others to join the meeting by sharing the meeting code right from the app. You can also rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

This app especially allows the group, teachers, leaders, students to join the conference without any restrictions. This will be very helpful for the students and teachers for teaching purposes.

Salient features of the app:

Secure and easy login using Google or sign up using email authentication.

YouTube Live Streaming.

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

Join online meetings easily using the meeting code.

Rejoin the previous meetings at your ease by just browsing the meeting history.

Password protect your meetings to make your conversations private.

Up to 70 participants in a single meeting or conference.

No subscription needed.

Chat with other users during the meeting.

Light & Dark theme options available.

Join India Meet a free video meeting app to quickly and easily connect with others, be it your friends and family, or your colleagues while you are working from home.

Have a question? Contact us at care@india-meet.in