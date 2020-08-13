Join or Sign In

India Flag Photo DP & Name Letter Art for Android

By Jazzy Worlds Free

Developer's Description

By Jazzy Worlds

Now Celebrate 73rd Independence day of INDIA with our best app My INDIA photo DP. You can create your picture with INDIAN flag and feel proud to be an INDIAN. We have create 100+ mind blowing flag effects for you. So Now decorate your pictures with high quality Flags and share with your Friends.

This effects contains Indian flags, 15th August words, 26th January, Jay Hind, Mahatma Gandhiji, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Shingh, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur shastry, Abdul kalam, Ballons, Shila lekh, Army, Planes, Taj mahel, Kutubminar, Flowers, Praja satak din, and all celebrating things. You could feel proud after set your picture with Indian flags.

This app contains 3 main categories:

1) Name Letter Art: You can create you name letter with different background, themes and flags.

2) Photo DP & Blending: Make your photo with Indian flags and 15th August frames. And also you can create your blending effect with Indian flags with different styles.

3) Name Maker Art: You can create your letter with your name with new style.

How to use of Photo DP:

Select your Favorite image from Gallery or Camera.

Crop your photo if you want.

Apply any effect which will make your photo perfect.

You can change transparency from bottom progress.

You can change any effects from bottom slider.

Save photo to SD card and share with friends.

You can also set that edited picture to your wallpaper.

Also set edited picture to Your Whatsapp DP.

Feature:

Set your created photo to Whatsapp DP.

Full HD quality Indian Flags.

You can share your edited image on Facebook, Twitter, Whats app, Google+, Hangout, Pinterest and many more social platforms.

Wish Happy Republic day to your friends & family.

We suggest to set your whats app DP(display picture) with Indian Flags on 15th August as Independence day. Share this app with your friends so that they can also set their DP.

Keep clean INDIA.

Happy Independence day

Jay Hind

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
