India Expo Centre & Mart for iOS

India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML) is established for improving the vast potential of exporting Indian Handicrafts. In view of export enhancement of the cottage sector, committee of secretaries headed by Cabinet Secretary approved the project for setting up of India Exposition Mart in April 1999 based on the themes of upcoming centralized export centres in Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Utrecht in the Netherlands and Shanghai, China. IEML is Indias first state of the art project for cottage sector wherein Round O Clock International Marketing has been conceptualized.

This App purpose is to provide complete portfolio of IEML state of art infrastructure and events calendar. User can easily browse through all detail, send enquiry, feedback etc and connect to IEML management quickly for any need.

App user can also browse to all permanent mart, their details and do a quick navigation.

What's new in version 3.25

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 3.25

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
