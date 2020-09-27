Join or Sign In

Independent Taxi St.Pete for Android

By TaxiCaller Nordic AB Free

TaxiCaller Nordic AB

Book a ride now or later

- Type in pickup address, drag and drop your location on map, or simply click Pick Me Up Here

- Save your favorite places for easier booking next time

- Fare and time estimates before you book

- Choose specific options for your trip (vehicle type, luggage, payment type etc)

- Booking confirmation pop up and booking ID number

- Track your taxi on the map to see it moving to your location in real time

- Trip and receipt history for past rides

- Rate the driver and comment on your experience

- Facebook login and share your ride option

What's new in version 20.3.1

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 20.3.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
