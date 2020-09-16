Join or Sign In

Independence Day SMS & Editor 2019 for Android

By Loopbots Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Loopbots Technology

Happy Independence Day to one and all

Make this independence day more memorable with this Unique and HD Independence Day Wallpapers.

Send independence day Greetings SMS Quote & Sayari to all your loved friends & family.

Create Awesome Independence day Profile picture using independence day photo editor.

More than 15 different profile picture editor.

More than 25 HD Wallpapers.

Independence SMS Quote Available in Hindi & English Both.

Add Text on the photo to make it cooler.

Select Stylish font face as you want.

Select Text colour from RGB colour picker.

Change Text Styles like Bold, Soon..Italic and underline.

Celebrate Independence Day of India by making super cool images with our fun photo editor! Download India Independence Day Frames and get the most beautiful Indian flag frames that will decorate your favourites pics in the most beautiful way!

share Edited Independence day photos and SMS Quote with friends and family on social apps like Whatsapp, Twitter, G+, Facebook, hike, Line, WeChat and many others.

Let us celebrate & enjoy the freedom to live independently in our country Cheerfully, Helpfully, Peacefully by remembering our National Heroes who gave us Freedom after suffering pain & sacrificing their lives.

More SMS & Quotes Soon. Stay Tuned for more cool frames...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
