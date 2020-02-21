InYourArea lets you follow the latest local news, information, events and more in your area. InYourArea covers local news and information for all Towns, Cities, Villages and Hamlets in the United Kingdom. As well as the latest news and information for where you live, you can also connect with other members of your community, submit events, promote a local business and more.

InYourArea includes news from all the top local and national news publishers and blogs. It includes updates from local councils, police and public services.

InYourArea covers news for all UK Cities, Towns, Villages and Hamlets including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Cambridge, Bristol, Norwich, Reading, Cardiff, Edinburgh and more. So download it today and see what's happening in your area. Download the app today from InYourArea.co.uk