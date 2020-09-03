Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

InHerSight - Job Search & More for Android

By InHerSight Free

Developer's Description

By InHerSight

At InHerSight, our mission is to improve the workplace for women by measuring it. With company reviews designed to reflect what women want to know about employers, we're helping women find the companies and jobs where they will thrive, and we're helping employers create female-friendly cultures that promote a happy, gender diverse workforce.

* Get daily motivation, content, and advice based on your individual career goals and needs, no matter where you are in your job journey

* See daily job matches from companies that provide the resources, perks, and benefits you care most about, based on ratings from working women

* Poll the InHerSight community of women and ask your most pressing (or not so pressing) questions about job seeking, promotions, work-life balance, and more

* Track your daily satisfaction with work to see trends in your experience

* And more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now