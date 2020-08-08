Youre given a second chance at life and its up to you to find the true meaning!

*Synopsis*

Why is my life always so painful?

From your childhood at the orphanage all through adulthood, youve known nothing but suffering in a life of poverty and unfairness.

But things took a drastic turn when an unfortunate accident befalls you just when your life is crumbling into pieces.

Waking up in a strange desolate place, an enigmatic grim reaper proposes to you a deal to fix an unprecedented mistake.

Or so he says at least

Will you take the deal and reclaim a better life for yourself?

Or will you readily accept deaths door?

Ready yourselves for a heart wrenching journey of self-discovery and taking a 2nd shot at a meaningful life with 3 attractive male leads!

*Characters*

Noah The Enigmatic Grim Reaper

The first person you see in your 2nd chance at life. Noah is never seen without a kind smile on his face. He helps you settle into your new life and advices you on many things.

He seems to know a lot about you but when the tables are turned, Noah dodges the question with a mysterious smile.

It didnt take you long to figure out he holds a really big secret behind those beautiful eyes.

Will you dive into his mysterious charm long enough for him to open up?

Caden The Cool Famous Actor

The no. 1 actor thats been in a number of hit productions that gain him a massive fanbase and fortune.

But just like any other celebrity, there will be scandals and drama surrounding him. Despite his cool exterior, Caden is secretly a broken man trapped in a cage with no way out.

That desperation to escape leads him to drive recklessly one night.

And that recklessness caused the accident on you!

Will you keep up an unforgiving coldness towards him?

Or soften up when you see his hidden scars?

Bentley The Aloof Socialite

As the son of a wealthy major corporation, Bentley only has a taste for the finest things in life. He spends his money without much care and always gets whatever he wants.

The only thing he cant get is You!

You can never figure him out fully with his hot & cold attitude. Its even surprising to find out hes Cadens best friend.

But there are moments where you can see him in a very different light.

Almost as if hes wearing a mask this whole time

Will you be the one to shatter that mask and see the real Bentley?