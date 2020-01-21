Wish to build confidence and have higher self esteem? Want to learn how to become more successful and enjoy the power of inner-dialogue?

IMPROVING CONFIDENCE IS SIMPLE

Throw away your negative thoughts. Accept your positive thoughts. Learn to identify your inner conversation and respond to real life thoughts. Train daily and improve your self esteem and wellness.

SCIENCE BACKED

New findings support the effectiveness of the core mechanism used in GG apps.

According to CBT models, negative self talk individuals ongoing interpretations of the self, others and the world - maintain psychological difficulties such as low self esteem, mood, and maladaptive behaviours.

HOW DO I BUILD MY CONFIDENCE

The foundations of healthy confidence and self esteem are built upon beliefs. Our beliefs have the potential to bias and affect our ability to deal with daily situations. For example, if I believe that "everything in my life needs to be prefect", I won't be able to live up to these expectations and my confidence will decrease.

BELIEFS AND SELF TALK

Beliefs and self talk are interrelated. Once we learn to embrace healthier and more adaptive self-talk, it can change our beliefs and help us get rid of the ones that negatively affect our confidence and self esteem.

HOW GGSE WORKS

The application is designed to:

1. Increase your awareness of negative thoughts

2. Train you to identify and challenge negative thoughts

3. Increase your access to neutral and positive thoughts

4. Increase the automaticity of the above processes

5. Provide daily confidence and self esteem boost

IS THIS APP SIMILAR TO PSYCHOLOGICAL THERAPY?

Our app platform is not designed to be used as a therapy or treatment, however:

1. It is being used by CBT therapists as a complementing tool.

2. It helps in maintaining self esteem during or after therapy.

3. It is found to relieve symptoms of anxiety, worries, obsessions and more.

STATEMENTS (OR THOUGHTS)

The basic task in the app is simple - you will be presented with thoughts. If the thought promotes negative self talk - throw it away by dragging it on-screen. If the thought promotes positive or neutral thinking, accept it by dragging it towards you.

The more we train, the more automatic this process becomes.

HOW MUCH SHOULD I TRAIN EACH DAY?

To feel better and improve your confidence, start today! We believe apps allow us to learn and train quickly and effectively. GG Apps are designed to be most effective in short training sessions. You are advised to complete up to 3 levels per day, which should only take between 2-4 minutes.

LEVELS AND TOPICS

The app's many topics and themes are broken down into more than 40 levels. Each level has a pool of self talk statements (or thoughts). Users are required to complete a random set of 'blocks' to complete the level.

To further strengthen learning of supportive self-talk, each level the player completes is followed by a small memory game in which one has to identify a supportive statements that appeared in the previous level.

The topics include: self esteem, belief in change, self criticism, negative thinking, coping, positive boost, comparing, perfectionism, emotions, social fears, self as an object, danger and threat, seeing the beauty, fear of abandonment, and more.

You can also test yourself to see how well your confidence progresses with our self assessment tool.

Training using this application, allows for gradual, steady learning of more adaptive self-talk thereby helping to break the vicious thought cycle maintaining low self-esteem.

WHAT IF I COMPLETED ALL THE LEVELS

The key to using the app is learning new topics, but even more importantly - training daily. There are levels designed as "daily training" for you to play once you completed your base course.

