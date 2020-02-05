X

Ileana D'Cruz Wallpapers for Android

By DKR Apps Free

Developer's Description

By DKR Apps

This Application contains multiple HD images of Ileana D'Cruz and allows you to change wallpaper automatically for every 2 minutes and which contains Puzzles to solve it.

Features:

1)Multi Screen Widgets Supported and Material designed User Interface.

2)contains Multiple HD images of Ileana D'Cruz.

3)Automatic Wallpaper Changer for every 2 Minutes.

4)Set Wallpaper Which one likes in the application.

5) Share Images using WhatsApp,Facebook....etc

6) 3 Levels of Ileana D'Cruz Puzzles.

7)Share Application with Friends and family...

Automatic Wallpaper Changer:

==> Users can easily change their Widgets wallpapers Automatically for every 2 Minutes.

==>And can easily stop Wallpaper changing by clicking on Stop Button.

Puzzles:

==>This application contains 3 Levels of Images puzzles of Ileana D'Cruz.

1)Easy Level

2)Medium Level

3)Hard Level

==>Every Level there is Multiple Images to Solve.

==>Tips are available to solve puzzles very easily.

==> U can choose any Level of puzzles and solve it.

