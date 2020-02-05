This Application contains multiple HD images of Ileana D'Cruz and allows you to change wallpaper automatically for every 2 minutes and which contains Puzzles to solve it.
Features:
1)Multi Screen Widgets Supported and Material designed User Interface.
2)contains Multiple HD images of Ileana D'Cruz.
3)Automatic Wallpaper Changer for every 2 Minutes.
4)Set Wallpaper Which one likes in the application.
5) Share Images using WhatsApp,Facebook....etc
6) 3 Levels of Ileana D'Cruz Puzzles.
7)Share Application with Friends and family...
Automatic Wallpaper Changer:
==> Users can easily change their Widgets wallpapers Automatically for every 2 Minutes.
==>And can easily stop Wallpaper changing by clicking on Stop Button.
Puzzles:
==>This application contains 3 Levels of Images puzzles of Ileana D'Cruz.
1)Easy Level
2)Medium Level
3)Hard Level
==>Every Level there is Multiple Images to Solve.
==>Tips are available to solve puzzles very easily.
==> U can choose any Level of puzzles and solve it.
